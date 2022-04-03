Daniel Craig tests positive for covid-19, 'Macbeth' shows on pause

James Bond actor Daniel Craig has tested positive for the covid-19.

Craig, who has said goodbye to his iconic 007 role last year, is curruntly starring in the Broadway play, Macbeth. Following his diagnosis, all the shows have been cancelled.

Production posted a statement on the Twitter account:



"Today's matinee and evening performance of Macbeth are cancelled due to Daniel Craig just testing positive for COVID this afternoon. We apologise for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but the safety of our audiences, the cast and crew remains our top priority. All tickets for the cancelled performance will be refunded at the point of purchase."

Apart from Craig, a few members of the team have also tested positive for the virus. All the shows have been cancelled till April 7, 2022.

The drama is directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold and also stars Ruth Negga, Phillip James Brannon, Amber Gray, Grantham Coleman and others.



The show has just begun its preview performance on March 26 and is set to open on April 28 and will run till July 10.