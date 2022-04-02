'Pulp Fiction' stars Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson to reunite for a new film! Read details inside

On the night of the 94th Academy Awards, the audience witnessed a small reunion of the 'Pulp-Fiction' star cast, when Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta appeared onstage to present the Best Actor award. Now, as per reports by THR, the iconic pair Thurman and Jackson are coming together again for another action drama.



Uma and Jackson will star together in the forthcoming feature 'The Kill Room'. Touted as a crime thriller, the new project is penned by Jonathan Jacobson and will be helmed by Nicol Paone. More cast and plot details about the movie are yet to be known.

Miley Cyrus tests positive for covid-19 just days before Grammy's



The story will revolve around three people a hitman, his boss and an art dealer - together they all get involved in a money-laundering scheme that eventually turns the assassin into an overnight sensation.



Samuel will play the role of a boss with Uma playing an art dealer. The production of the crime drama will begin this spring in New Jersey and New York. There is no set release date as of now.

Academy accepts Will Smith's resignation over Chris Rock slap, says, disciplinary proceedings will continue



Apart from her acting job in the film, Thurman is also producing the project with Dannielle Thomas and Jason Weinberg from Untitled Entertainment.



Apart from 'Pulp Fiction', Thurman is best known for her roles in the 'Kill Bill' films, she's currently part of the Showtime series 'Super Pumped'.



Meanwhile, Jackson, who was awarded Lifetime Achievement Award at the 94th Academy Awards, for his illustrious career is known for the films like 'Goodfellas', 'The Hateful Eight', 'Django Unchained', the Star Wars and Marvel movies.