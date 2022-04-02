Miley Cyrus tests positive for covid-19 just days before Grammy's

Miley Cyrus, who was busy travelling and playing for her thousands of fans, has, unfortunately, tested positive for covid-19 just a few days before the Grammys big night.



On Friday, taking to her Twitter account, the 'Hannah Montana' star revealed that she has been diagnosed with the deadly virus. ''Traveling around the world, playing for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high,'' she wrote.



''I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it,'' Cyrus added further.

Further, she also mentioned that she's disappointed as she will not be able to perform at Janie's charity event, ''Unfortunately, because of this, I’m missing out on Janie’s Fund which sucks because it’s a charity that’s super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler. I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me! Sorry, Steven! We’ll have to “Walk This Way” another time!'' she tweeted.

Cyrus has recently wrapped her South America tour after giving some electrifying performances at different music festivals in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil among others.



Her diagnosis comes hours after she released her first live album 'Mileylive'