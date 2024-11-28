New Delhi, India

Dancing With The Stars has officially crowned the winner of Season 33. The hot favourites Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnso were picked as the winners of season 33 of DWTS.

The decision came after scores and voting from the November 20 semifinals were combined with live viewer votes and scores from the finale.

Dancing With The Stars awards the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy to its finale winners.

Also, this year, yet again the voting record was shattered during the finale. The finale night for DWTS opened a bit differently for season 33 as half an hour of pretaped segments of the judges breaking down the finalists’ journies. Then there was a segment where all celebrities of the season returned for an opening number and danced to Madonna’s popular track “Holiday”.

Dancing With The Stars like all previous years had some notable names participate. Amongst them was Anna Delvey, the woman whose life became the subject of a Netflix show Inventing Anna- a miniseries on how she lived a high-society life by frauding people and making them believe that she was a real-life heiress to a German legacy. Anna came to the DWTS stage during the word “nothing” during her dance to Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing.”

Later, rumoured couple Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber and partners-turned-couple-turned-exes Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader danced to Peaches & Herb’s “Reunited.”

Also, DWTS season 32 winners Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy danced to Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club.” Then, Mark Ballas returned to dance the “Libertango” by Tango Bardo with Derek Hough, honouring the way the Argentine Tango began — between two men.