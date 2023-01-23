Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post claiming Prince Harry listened to his songs, Twitterati reacts

Renowned singer Daler Mehndi recently became the talk of the internet after he fell for a parody tweet which claimed that Prince Harry used to listen to his peppy and high-tempo songs when he felt low. The Duke of Success has been in the headlines ever since the release of his memoir 'Spare' and all the bombshell revelations he had made in the book.

While many respected Harry's book and all he has gone through in his life since his childhood, but some made fun of the Prince, and the one Tweet that Daler mistook was among them only.

Daler Mehndi, who has given some of the most famous songs like 'Tunak Tunak', and 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra', recently shared the screen grab that claimed Harry has revealed in his book that he used to listen to his songs during hard days.

I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style.

“In the times I felt alone and separated from my family, I always took time to myself to sit back and listen to Daler Mehndi. His lyrics resonated with me and got me through a lot,” the tweet reads.



Without even checking the tweet that weather its correct or not, Daler Mehndi was quick to share the spoof post along with a thanking note, "I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style. Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you. @TeamSussex (sic)."



After Mehendi's tweet, Twitterati were quick to react to the post in the hilarious way.

