Harry and Meghan's royal saga! All the big revelations made in their Netflix series

Written By: Pragati Awasthi Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 05:04 PM IST

'Harry and Meghan', a documentary about Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, has finally been released. The series has garnered a lot of attention ever since the announcement, and now as that the series has been released, a lot of chatter is going on on what all Meghan and Harry have disclosed about the shadowy side of their royal life, including how their fairytale romance was deeply scrutinised. The three episodes also talk about the media criticism they have faced over the years. In the first three episodes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have mainly focused on how the paparazzi and photographers have plagued their lives. Not only this, but the couple has also shared some cute details about their relationship, and how Meghan's first meeting with Kate and William went wrong. Take a look.



Media scrutiny



Prince Harry has been the subject of media scrutiny since his childhood, and as he grew up, the media's coverage became more harsh and brutal. In the documentary, Harry revealed how the media harassed her mother, Princess Diana, and later he became the victim of the same harassment. From elementary school to college, his every move was scrutinised and criticised. And, at one point, the intense coverage began to have an impact on all of his relationships. Before meeting Meghan, Harry had several affairs, but all of them got affected due to the intense coverage that the other person and his family had to face just because of him and his status. Recalling his feelings, Harry said, "How can I ever find someone who is willing and capable of enduring all the baggage that comes with being with me?" ''Every relationship that I had, within a matter of weeks or months, was splattered all over the newspaper, that person's family harassed, and their lives turned upside down. So after one or two girlfriends, the third or fourth girlfriend went, Hang on a second, I don't know if I want this." "So when I got to meet M, I was terrified of her being driven away by the media," Harry says.



(Photograph: Twitter )

royals

Recalling the time when his royal relatives met Meghan for very first time, Harry said that they all were incredibly impressed and were surprised at the same time thinking that 'a ginger could land such a beautiful woman'. Further talking, Prince also shared that many royals thought their relationship will won't last long. “I remember my family first meeting her and being incredibly impressed. Some of them didn’t quite know what to do with themselves. I think they were surprised. Maybe surprised that a ginger could land such a beautiful woman and such an intelligent woman. But the fact that I was dating an American actress was probably what clouded their judgment more than anything else at the beginning. ‘Oh she’s an American actress — this won’t last,’ ” he said.

(Photograph: Twitter )

H & M

In the Netflix documentary, the couple revealed that they call each other by their initials, not their names. In the first episode of the docuseries, Harry referred to Meghan as ''M''' and Meghan referred to him as ''H'''. "I met H when I was in London for Wimbledon," Meghan says in the first episode of the show.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Harry and Meghan

The one question that has popped into most of our minds while watching the new documentary is, was Harry and Meghan's Netflix deal was signed even before they left the Royal Family in March 2020? The answer is no. Harry and Meghan's lives have always been the talk of the entire world, and after the couple announced their departure from the royal family, They knew that the media coverage was going to get more intense and a lot of misinformation about them would be coming out. So, while everything was going on, Harry's one friend suggested that they should record themselves and their journey for the future. In the documentary, Harry says, "A friend of ours actually suggested that we document ourselves through this period of time. With all of the misinformation that was going on out there, especially about us and the departure, it seemed like a really sensible idea." Further, Meghan adds, "We know that right now it might not make sense, but one day it will make sense."



(Photograph: Twitter )

Meghan is similar to Princess Diana

Time and again, Meghan has been compared with Harry's mother, Diana—several articles and debates have been hosted on Meghan and Diana and the similarities they had, from wanting to live a normal life for their children to the scrutiny they both have faced from the tabloids. In the new documentary, Prince Harry talked about his love story and how Meghan was the one with whom he wanted to spend his entire life, and while praising the mother and his two children, Harry also revealed how much Meghan resembles her late mother.



"So much of what Meghan is and how she is is so similar to my mom," Harry says, before adding, "She has the same compassion." She has the same empathy. She has the same confidence. "She has this warmth about her."



(Photograph: Twitter )

harry and meghan



Did you know where the love story of Meghan and Harry started? From Instagram. Prince Harry saw Meghan for the very first time while scrolling his Instagram feed. Harry saw a goofy snap chat video of Meghan with one of his friends, whom he contacted. "Meghan and I met over Instagram," Harry says in the Netflix documentary. "I was scrolling through my feed, and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them; it was like a Snapchat," he adds. The friend later messaged Meghan and conveyed Harry's message: "I put our snapchat on Instagram and Prince Haze follows me (he’s a friend) and he called me last night dying to meet you... I might just have to set you up." Lately, they met, went on a date, and the rest is history.

(Photograph: Twitter )

No hugs in royal family

If you are an ardent follower of the royal family, you know how strict and obedient they are. Meghan, who was not aware of all of this, revealed how his first meeting with the royals went. In their new Netflix documentary, the Duchess of Sussex, who was born and brought up in America, revealed how the hug is a very big deal for the royal family. Sharing insight details about his first meeting with Prince and Princess of Wales, Meghan said, "When Will and Kate came over and I had met her for the first time, they came over for dinner," Meghan said before adding, "I remember I was in ripped jeans and barefoot." "Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger, I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."



(Photograph: Twitter )

Engagement interview an "orchestrated tv"

In the third episode of the show, Meghan recalled their famous engagement interview and revealed how they were not allowed to share their real love story and the interview was all "rehearsed". Further, calling the couple's public first interview with BBC, "orchestrated reality show'' Meghan said, “It was, you know, rehearsed.” ''My point is we weren’t allowed to tell our story, because they didn’t want our story,” Meghan says. Before Harry adds, “We’ve never been allowed to tell our story.''

(Photograph: Twitter )