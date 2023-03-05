Crowd goes wild as Allu Arjun, Martin Garrix groove to Pushpa's Oo Antava

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun aka Pushpa Raj didn't just attend Dutch DJ Martin Garrix's Hyderabad concert but also grooved to his hit number "Oo Antava" in front of a massive crowd. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, Arjun met Garrix backstage and then made a brief appearance on stage during the concert. The crowd cheered and screamed in unison to see the two stars in their true element.

Arjun later took to Instagram on Sunday to post some pictures and videos from the concert. One of the photos shows the actor posing with Garrix in the middle of the concert. The second snap shows the two facing a huge crowd who has gathered to witness the bedazzling stardom on the stage.

In the caption, Arjun wrote, "What a Funn Night. Oo antava with @martingarrix. Hyderabad Thaggedele." Check out the post below!

In the comment section, a fan wrote, "My favourite star with my favourite DJ." Another commented, "2 legends in one frame." Others left heart and smile emojis on the post.

A few hours after Arjun's post, Garrix also shared glimpses of their "crazy night" online. In the caption, he thanked the actor for attending the event. Check it out below!

The DJ recently also performed in Bengaluru, where he was joined by Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor on stage. Photos of the same have been doing rounds online.

Meanwhile, Arjun was last seen as Pushpa Raj in the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. He is currently filming the film’s sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule. The actor has also said yes to a couple of other projects that will go on floors in 2024. He is all set to act in a film helmed by Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The makers made the official announcement recently.

