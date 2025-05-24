Popular South Korean actor Kim Jung-hyun, best known for his role in K-drama Crash Landing on You has opened up about his love life in KBS' variety show. This comes long after his controversial relationship with It's Okay To Not Be Okay actress Seo Ye-ji.

Kim Jung-hyun teases his cast members and fans about his love life

In a KBS relationship-themed variety show Heart on Wheels, the actor had a candid interaction alongside his cast members Ahn Jae-hyun and Kim Jae-won. When he was asked whether he has a girlfriend or not, the actor replied with a smile, saying now, no, but in the future, will surely have.

The instant moment turned from a shocking revelation to a lighthearted banter, which drew laughter from the group.

For the unversed, his scandal with Seo Ye-ji surfaced when the actor was blamed for being called Mr. Emotionless and a coward. Later Dispatch revealed his and the actress' messages, how she was manipulating and controlling his life.

All about Kim Jung-hyun

Kim Jung-hyun is best known for his lead role in series School 2017 and Welcome to Waikiki. He rose to fame after featuring in dramas Crash Landing on You and Queen, which became the highest rated Korean dramas in the history.

His other notable works in the shows include Don't Dare to Dream, The Rebel, The Time, Dinner Mate, Kokudu: Season of Deity, and Iron Family among others.

Apart from TV shows, Kim Jung-hyun has also been part of several films including The Beginning of Murder, Going My Home, Overman, One Day, Stay With Me, and Rosebud among others.