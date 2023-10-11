Crash Landing on You actress Cha Chung-hwa is getting married this month; here're all the details

Cha Chung-hwa, widely recognised for her role in the hit South Korean drama Crash Landing on You, has some exciting news for her fans. The actress is all set to tie the knot with a "non-celebrity" who wishes to keep his identity hidden for the time being.

Cha Chung-hwa's agency IOK Company has released an official statement, according to Soompi, which reads, "Cha Chung-hwa is getting married to a younger businessman in Seoul on October 27. As the groom-to-be is a non-celebrity, we ask for your understanding that we cannot provide detailed information about him."

The wedding will be a private affair, away from the media glare. And, only close friends and family will be invited.

In 2021, Cha Chung-hwa spoke to Korea JoongAng Daily about being a part of Crash Landing on You. She said, "It was such an honour to be part of that cast. It was my first time learning to speak with a North Korean accent, and I was so happy that I was learning something new while doing a job that I love."

Talking about her journey as an actor, she stated, "It still doesn’t feel like it’s been that long. I immediately debuted after I graduated, but back then I wondered if I’d chosen the wrong path. So I took a detour and tried other jobs. I wanted to work for a company and there was even a time when I was so career-driven and focused on getting a promotion. There aren't any promotions with acting. I tried working for an advertising company that I interned at, but it didn’t suit me. So I came back to acting. I started working seriously as an actor after I turned 30."

Cha Chung-hwa's filmography

Cha Chung-hwa's acting career has seen her grace both the big and small screens with her talent. Her filmography includes notable movies such as Harmony (2010), As One (2012), How to Use Guys with Secret Tips (2013), Revivre (2014), Don't Forget Me, and the blockbuster Train to Busan (2016).

The actor has also made a mark in various television series, further solidifying her presence in the South Korean entertainment industry. Her television credits feature popular shows like Shopping King Louie (2016), Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me (2017), The Ghost Detective (2018), Hotel del Luna (2019), Crash Landing on You (2019–20), Itaewon Class (2020), and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021).

