Aamir Khan reveals wedding date of his daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently revealed the wedding date of his daughter, Ira Khan, during an interview. Aamir disclosed that the joyous occasion is scheduled for January 3 next year. This announcement has garnered much attention, not just for the upcoming nuptials but also for the actor's touching comments about the couple and the emotional journey he foresees.

In a conversation with News18 India, Aamir affectionately spoke about Ira's fiancé Nupur Shikhare, who is a celebrity fitness trainer. He commended Nupur's unwavering support during Ira's battle with depression, highlighting the depth of their bond.

"When Ira was battling depression, he was with her. He is really someone who has stood by her and emotionally supported her. I am happy that she has selected a boy who... they are so happy together. They are very well connected, they really look after each other and care for each other," said the proud father.

Aamir expressed the depth of his affection for Nupur, saying, "This might be a filmy dialogue but I feel Nupur is like a son. Nupur is such a fine boy, we really feel he’s part of the family, and his mother, Pritam ji, is someone who is already a part of our family."

The actor revealed that the wedding is likely to bring tears of joy. He said, "I get very emotional, I'm going to cry a lot that day, that's for sure. Discussions have already begun in the family that ‘Aamir ko sambaalna uss din (take care of Aamir that day)’ because I am very emotional. I can’t control my smile nor my tears."

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got engaged on November 18 last year. The engagement ceremony was a heartfelt affair attended by close friends and family.

Aamir shares Ira with his ex-wife Reena Dutta, whom he married in 1986 before separating in 2002. Together, they also have a son, Junaid.

Aamir subsequently married Kiran Rao on December 28, 2005, and the couple welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. Last year, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation, marking the end of their 15-year marriage.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE