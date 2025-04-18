Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to X to share an update on actor Shriram Natarajan's health. Shriram Natarajan, popularly known as Sri, has been at the centre of media speculation after sharing shocking content on his Instagram account, where the actor appears to have lost a lot of weight.

A celebrated career under scrutiny

Sri is known for his roles in movies like Onaayum Aatukuttiyum and Maanagaram. In his statement, Kanagaraj said, "We would like to inform all well-wishers, friends, and members of the media that Actor Shriram is under expert medical care and is currently taking some time off from social media following his doctor's advice."

The actor made his debut with Balaji Sakthivel’s Vazhakku Enn 18/9 and rose to fame for his role in Kanagaraj's 2017 action thriller Maanagaram. His last acting role was the 2023 romantic drama Irugapatru.

Kanagaraj calls for privacy and restraint

Lokesh Kanagaraj also appealed to everyone to respect Sri's privacy and urged media to avoid speculation, saying, "We kindly request everyone to respect his need for privacy as he focuses on his recovery and well-being. Speculation and misinformation can be extremely distressing, and we urge all media platforms both online and offline to refrain from spreading rumours or unverified updates about his health."

"We also appeal to media platforms to remove any objectionable content or interviews based on his current condition and to respect his personal space as he focuses on recovery."

