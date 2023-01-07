Confirmed! 'Wednesday' renewed for season 2 at Netflix

Wednesday Addams will return to Nevermore Academy soon! Two months after Tim Burton's spin-off series hit the platform and shattered all the records, Netflix has confirmed that the show has renewed for a second season. The renewal news was confirmed when the speculations about the second season moving to another streaming were doing rounds. However, now it has been confirmed that 'Wednesday' will stick to Netflix, only.



Sharing the teaser from Wednesday, Netflix wrote: ''Wednesday has been officially renewed for Season 2!''

Wednesday has been officially renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/ekqlxP9ueW — Netflix (@netflix) January 6, 2023 ×

The eight-episode series was released on November 23 and within a week it become one of the most popular shows in the streaming world. Jenna Ortega starrer show is the third-most-popular English language TV series of all time on Netflix, falling only behind 'Stranger Things' season four and the Korean drama 'Squid Game'.



Historic viewing numbers -



The coming-of-age supernatural comedy-horror series, which has become Netflix's most-watched series, also debuted on a Nielsen streaming chart with historic numbers.

More about season 2 -



More details about the second season like the release date and plot have not been revealed yet.



Reacting to the renewal news, showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said in a statement: "It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world."



"Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first."



About 'Wednesday' -



The horror-comedy series follows the adventures of the famous Addams family's little girl - Wednesday played by Jenna

Ortega's impressive performance as Wednesday, who is still living in the black-and-white world and hates everything that his schoolmates are doing, was quick to create waves online.