'I can’t wiggle out of this': James Cameron on directing the sequels as Avatar 2 breaks even

After all the speculations and number crunching, it appears that Avatar 2 will turn profitable in the coming days, according to director James Cameron. The Titanic director feigned his enthusiasm as his fantasy movie passed the $1.5 billion mark at the box office and said he was indeed looking forward to directing the sequels.

“It looks like just with the momentum that the film has now that will easily pass our break even in the next few days, so it looks like I can’t wiggle out of this, I’m gonna have to do these other sequels,” Cameron was quoted as saying in this week's episode of 'Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?'.

Cameron, whose three movies have made it to the billion-dollar club said he had plans sorted for the next six-seven years as to what he would be doing.

“I know what I’m going to be doing the next six or seven years. The point is we’re going to be okay."

The Terminator director added that he was planning to have talks with Dinsey executives to chart a roadmap for the future Avatar movies.

"I’m sure that we’ll have a discussion soon with with the top folks at Disney about the game plan going forward for Avatar 3, which is already in the can."

"We’ve already captured and photographed the whole film so we’re in extended post-production to do all that CG magic. And then Avatar 4 and 5 are both written. We even have some of 4 in the can. We’ve begun a franchise at this point. We’ve begun a saga that can now play out over multiple films.”

Notably, Avatar: The Way of Water on Thursday became the highest-grossing movie of 2022 after it overtook Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick by crossing the $1.5 billion mark.

Earlier, several media reports quoting Cameron had suggested that Avatar 2 needed to do a business of more than $2 billion to break even. However, Cameron suggested that he never gave the figure and that it is actually less.

“I said it would has to be among the highest-grossing films in history and somebody else applied that number and it got picked up. The number is actually less.”

Out of that $1.51 billion amount, the film has grossed $718.73 million in North America, its domestic market, and $770 million overseas.

(With inputs from agencies)