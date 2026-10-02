/Colony actor Koo Kyo Hwan and Lee Ok Seop secretly married in 2022, agency issues statement

South Korean actor Koo Kyo Hwan has been making a mark with his work across films and television, while filmmaker Lee Ok Seop has built her own reputation through independent cinema and collaborations with Koo. The two have also shared a long-standing relationship away from the spotlight, and it has now emerged that their relationship took a major step several years ago. The actor's agency issued a statement in regard to this

Koo Kyo Hwan and Lee Ok Seop's secret marriage, agency's statement

Koo Kyo Hwan and Lee Ok Seop had publicly acknowledged their relationship in 2020; recently, few reports stated that the couple had already registered their marriage in 2022. However, on October 1, the actor's agency, Namoo Actors, confirmed to The Korea Herald that the marriage registration was official, as per The Korea Herald report.

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The agency said, "Koo Kyo Hwan and Lee Ok Seop have been in a long-term relationship, supporting and relying on each other over the years. The two registered their marriage in 2022 and became legally married." In addition, the couple will continue to work together as colleagues and family, providing each other with a steadfast source of support."

For the unversed, both are alumni of Seoul Institute of the Arts, where they met while working on the 2013 independent short film Bokyeong: 4th grade, which marked the beginning of their relationship.

Koo Kyo Hwan and Lee Ok Seop's projects

Apart from their personal life, their relationship has also been closely connected to their creative partnership. Koo and Lee have collaborated on several film projects over the years, including Maggie and other short-film and feature projects. They have also worked together through their filmmaking collective 2X9HD.

Lee has primarily worked as a filmmaker, particularly on short films, while Koo has established himself as an actor across Korean cinema and television. Koo is known internationally for projects including Peninsula, D.P. and Colony, among other films and series. His recent work includes Reawaken Man: The Red, which opened in Korean cinemas on September 30, 2026.

Koo has several acting projects around his current film and television work, while Lee is developing new filmmaking projects. Their professional partnership has continued alongside their personal relationship, making them one of the Korean film industry's notable actor-director couples.

All about Koo Kyo Hwan and Lee Ok Seop

Koo Kyo Hwan is a prominent South Korean actor, filmmaker and screenwriter. Born in 1982, he first gained critical acclaim for his indie film roles in Jane (2016) and Maggie (2018) and reached mainstream fame through blockbusters and series like Peninsula (2020), Escape from Mogadishu (2021) and the Netflix hit D.P (2021-2023). He starred in Kill Boksoon (2023), Escape (2024), Parasyte: The Grey (2024), Once We Were Us (2025), Colony (2026), and the series We Are All Trying Here (2026), alongside upcoming roles such as Reawaken Man: The Red.

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