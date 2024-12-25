New Delhi, India

The final five episodes of Cobra Kai season six will debut on Netflix on February 13, the streamer has announced.

Cobra Kai is a spin-off series connected to The Karate Kid franchise following the competitive world of martial arts in Southern California. The series started on YouTube for the first two seasons, before moving to Netflix.

The streaming service has split the final season of the show into three parts. The first two installments, consisting five episodes each, were released on July 18 and November 15, respectively, this year.

"This may be the end, but we’re not good at goodbyes…because COBRA KAI NEVER DIES! The final episodes of the greatest karate saga of all time arrive on February 13th, 2025, only on Netflix," the streamer posted on its official social media handles.

The finale of Cobra Kai draws upon four decades of history since the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament in the original "Karate Kid", where Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso triumphed over Johnny Lawrence, played by William Zabka.

Cobra Kai examines The Karate Kid narrative from Johnny's point of view, beginning with his decision to reopen the Cobra Kai karate dojo, and the rekindling of his old rivalry with Daniel.

The show also features Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Mariduena, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Peyton List, Martin Kove and Thomas Ian Griffith.

"Cobra Kai” is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg through their Counterbalance Entertainment banner.

Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Studios along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.

