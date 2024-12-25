New Delhi, India

The Kapoors are here! The festival of Christmas is incomplete without the starry appearance of the Kapoor family, which has become an annual tradition. The festival has turned extra special as the Kapoor family's youngest member Raha made a cute appearance.

Advertisment

Ranbir and Alia arrived for the annual Christmas lunch with their little bundle of joy Raha, who looked thrilled to see the photographers gathered outside Kunal Kapoor's house in Mumbai. She greeted the photographers with her bright smile, and flying kisses as she waved back at them.

Ranbir, Alia and Raha's Christmas outing

To celebrate the festival with the entire Kapoor family, Ranbir and Alia stepped out in the city to attend the family's famous Christmas bash. As their car arrived at the residence, Alia stepped out first to request the photographers not to scream, saying Raha was getting scared.

Advertisment

Later, Ranbir brought Raha out in front of the cameraperson and the two-year-old greeted the paps with a big smile. Alia also joined Raha and Ranbir and the family of three posed together.

Advertisment

The 2-year-old, who has always been the talk of the internet, looked like a doll in a white frock. She tied her hair in a half ponytail with matching white socks and shoes. Meanwhile, her mommy Alia chose a dress that was a perfect outfit for the festival. The Jigra actress wore a red midi dress with a deep V neckline. She kept her look simple with subtle makeup and minimal jewellery. Meanwhile, Ranbir looked handsome in a white shirt, blue-stripped coat and white pants.

My sweethearts ♥️♥️♥️♥️ raha talking so cutely and giving flying kisses ... she looks like a beautiful fairy ?‍♂️ ?.....wen ranbir told her to get down she held him tightly ??? #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/sq8n9aJYw3 — ♥♬ ℙ??ʲÃ ? (@spreadlovejoy22) December 25, 2024 ×

Just how fast the night changes… ?❤️ RAHA has already grown up so fast #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/MiIUH3qkVS — ritika ❤️‍? | L&W ERA (@ritikatweetssx) December 25, 2024 ×

This is Raha's second Christmas public appearance. Last year, Ranbir and Alia surprised the paps as they revealed the face of their baby to the world for the first time. Since then, Raha has been the internet's favourite star kid and her cute public appearances are always been a trend on different social media handles.