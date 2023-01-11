Coachella music festival 2023: Indian rapper Diljit Dosanjh to headline event

It’s that time of the year when music festivals start releasing their schedule. The first of many is Coachella with its lineup and we sitting here in India, can’t believe our eyes! Yes, because none other than Diljit Dosanjh will be playing at the music festival. One of the biggest festivals of its kind, Coachella music festival is set to begin from April 14 and will run through till April 23.

The organisers released the lineup for the festival and the Indian rapper Diljit Dosanjh makes a surprise entry. Diljit will be headlining the event on April 15 and 22 alongside artists BLACKPINK, Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Labrinth and Underworld. Other headliners at the festival are Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, Jai Paul, Burna Boy and Calvin Harris.

The caption on the post read, "Ugh was stuck in drafts. Register now for access to passes at coachella.com. Presale begins Friday, 1/13 at 11am PT. Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2. 2022 purchasers get early access starting Wednesday 1/11 at 11am PT. To access the Loyalty Presale, register with the same email that purchased or registered a wristband last year."

This year, Coachella will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado desert.