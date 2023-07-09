Cillian Murphy hails Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, says it will 'knock people out'

Christopher Nolan's atomic bomb thriller Oppenheimer is set to leave a lasting impression on fans. The thriller is based on a biography titled, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

As the release date of the movie nears, the team of the movie is taking the fans' excitement to a whole new level, with interesting revelations about Nolan's movie, and most recently the lead star of the movie Cillian Murphy has shared a brief description of the movie.

Murphy calls Oppenheimer a 'very provocative and powerful'

During his interview with The Guardian, Murphy says that Oppenheimer will 'knock people out'. Further revealing that he has not watched the movie yet, the actor said, "I don’t like watching myself, it’s like, ‘Oh, f**king hell, but it’s an extraordinary piece of work. Very provocative and powerful.''

''It feels sometimes like a biopic, sometimes like a thriller, sometimes like a horror. It’s going to knock people out. What Christopher Nolan does with film, it fucks you up a little bit," he added, via Pinkvilla.

No CGI in Oppenheimer

Like Nolan's previous works, Oppenheimer is going to be a visual delight, with some stating that the ace director has taken his project to the next level. Nolan has always believed in the work of real cameras and has never believed in CGI shots, and talking about the same, the director revealed that Oppenheimer contains zero CGI shots.

More about Oppenheimer

The movie tells the engaging story of physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, aka the "father of the atomic bomb''. The movie also stars Emily Blunt as the wife of Murphy and biologist Katherine Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as director of the Manhattan Project General Leslie Groves Jr., Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, the founding commissioner of the US Atomic Energy Commission, and Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock.

Oppenheimer will be released in theatres on July 21, 2023.

