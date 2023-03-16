Christine McGuinness, in tears, opens up about her split from husband Paddy: 'Being a single parent...'

Christine McGuinness, a British model and TV personality, became emotional as she shared the reason for her 11-year marriage breakup with her husband, the comedian and actor Paddy McGuinness, in a documentary, Christine McGuinness: Unmasking My Autism, which delves into her autism diagnosis in her 30s. The couple has three children together: 8-year-old Leo and Penelope, who are twins, and 6-year-old Felicity. The two parted ways in July last year after being together for 15 years. Christine explained that she struggled with change and stayed in the marriage longer than she should have. She also revealed that she had a personal mission to rediscover herself after being diagnosed with autism. Having played various roles throughout her life, including being a wife and a mother, she wanted to identify her true self.

She spoke about clearing out her wardrobe, which was full of clothes she wore because she thought she should look a certain way, rather than being true to herself.

#UnmaskingMyAutism, a new BBC documentary from Christine McGuinness about autistic girls and women who share stories of how ignored and misunderstood they are and were, is trending. The documentary was broadcast Wednesday night on BBC One. pic.twitter.com/H4JDJRwFXE — Jesse Coffey 💉💉💉💙💛✡️ (@JesseCoffey15) March 16, 2023

"I was only 19 when I met Patrick and for the last 15 years my role has been wife and mum. When I got diagnosed, I set out on a personal mission to figure out who I was, because I’ve played that many different roles in life and not really knowing which part of it was actually me, or who or which one was mostly me. So I’m clearing out because I literally had a wardrobe full of clothes to wear how I thought I was supposed to look and you’re not actually supposed to look like anything or anyone other than yourself. I’ve also separated with my husband in the process and I’m just, yeah, shedding I suppose, shedding my old identity, trying to figure out what my new one is," she said.

She added in tears, “I know being a single woman, being a single parent is an extremely vulnerable place to be, and it petrifies me, it absolutely petrifies me but that’s life. Sorry I don’t want to get upset."

Who is Christine McGuinness?

Born on March 20, 1988, in Merseyside, England, Christine McGuinness is best known for her appearance in the reality TV show The Real Housewives of Cheshire. She has also appeared in other TV shows such as Loose Women and The Real Full Monty, as well as in several modelling campaigns. In addition, she is an advocate for autism awareness and has spoken publicly about her experiences raising three children with autism.

Christine married Paddy in 2011. Their marriage had been described as having had its ups and downs, with the couple weathering rumours of infidelity on Paddy's part in 2018. However, they had always appeared to be a tight-knit family, with both Christine and Paddy often sharing photos and videos of their family life on social media.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE