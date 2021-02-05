Chrissy Teigen shares emotional message while recovering from endometriosis surgery

Chrissy Teigen shared her emotional recuperation process following endometriosis surgery.

The 35-year-old took to her Instagram Story to share footage of herself after undergoing a procedure for the disorder that is caused by uterine tissue growing outside of the uterus. She posted a video of herself in a hospital bed while wearing a surgical gown and appearing quite groggy. "Endometriosis surgery please endo this pain lol lol lol," she wrote.



She later took to her Instagram and posted pictures from the video shoot for 'Wild in Mexico'. In a long emotional message, she revealed how she wanted to announce her pregnancy before she lost the child due to complications. She wrote, " I was 10 weeks along and out of my mind happy. I knew the video would take a bit to get together so thought it would be cute to share our news with the world through the old classic hand-on-belly trick at the end. I could have never imagined what would happen over the next 10 weeks...not sure I’ll ever be able to watch that video again without sobbing but I hope he feels my tears and knows we miss him so."









She further wrote, " He would have been here any day now - if he were like Luna and Miles, I’d probably be holding him as we speak. I am so full of regret that I didn’t look at his face when he was born. I was so scared of seeing him in my nightmares that I forgot about seeing him in my dreams. I hurt every day from that remorse. This month is a rough reminder and to be honest, I thought the worst was over but I guess life and emotions aren’t on any sort of schedule. Love you guys to pieces and am grateful for all your support and love. I firmly believe energy and healing travels through the night sky and I feel it, I promise I do. ❤️ and I love you jack. I miss you so so much."



Later in the day, she shared footage of herself lying down at home in front of the TV and continuing to seem quite lethargic. "I'm OK, I'm home now," she said as she lightly touched her stomach, which had multiple bandages on it from the procedure. "All numbed up. Watching Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm."





She then posted footage of herself opening a box of donuts and taking a big bite of what appeared to be a maple bar. "It's so good," Chrissy shared.

"I thought I would be ... I usually am really good after," the model continued about the difficult healing process. "This one's a toughie."

Chrissy added that her "whole belly's got numbed" and will remain that way for a couple more days. "It makes it hard, every little cough and stuff," she shared. "But it is truly still better than the contractions and the pain of endo."

Teigen who was expecting her third child with musician husband John Legend, took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking post.



Earlier she had informed that she had to be hospitalised as she suffered excessive bleeding.



"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," she said.



Teigen revealed that while she and Legend were against naming their children before their birth, they had begun to call their thrid baby - a boy- Jack. "She said that he will always be their Jack. "Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," Chrissy wrote.

"To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," she added.