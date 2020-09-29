Chrissy Teigen hospitalised after suffering bleeding during pregnancy

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen revealed that she was hospitalised on Sunday evening (local time) after suffering bleeding for the past month during her pregnancy.



The 34-year-old mother of two, who is expecting her third child - a boy - shared a series of posts to her Instagram story as she lay in bed at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, wearing only a white towel.



Teigen said, "We all know I`ve been on bed rest for a few weeks and that`s like super serious bed rest.I get up to quickly pee and that`s it, I take baths twice a week, no showering, just as little as possible."She continued, "But I was always, always bleeding. I`m about halfway through pregnancy and the blood has been going on for about a month, maybe a little bit less than a month. We`re talking like more than your period girls, it`s definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot but it`s usually fine. Mine was a lot."



Thankfully, her growing baby is doing well, she explained, but "in the simplest of terms we can say my placenta is really, really weak."



The 34-year-old model said, "So I feel really good and the baby is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles. He moves so much, so much earlier than they ever did....I`m so excited for him, he`s the strongest little dude.... He`s the strongest coolest dude in the sh**iest house."



"So his house is like falling apart," she went on. "It didn`t have a good foundation to begin with, he didn`t have the strongest chance at the very, very beginning so all we`re doing now is trying to make sure he has a lot of fluid around him and I`m resting obviously as much as possible."



She then urged her followers, even those who are doctors, not to diagnose her over social media.Teigen said, "If you are a doctor I can not express enough how badly I would like you to stop your guessing games or even diagnosing me via Twitter. I have very good doctors who know the entire story. I share a lot but not absolutely everything."

Teigen also shared a throwback photo of herself on Monday as she revealed she would undergo blood transfusion. "hello from hospital. about to have my second blood transfusion which truly truly truly sounds more dramatic than it is. It’s an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there. Baby and I are completely fine, just missing the little things like walking...cooking...playing with the other buttbutts. came across this little gem from ringing in 2020. It all makes sense now!"

Teigen shares two children Luna, 4-year-old and 2-year-old Miles with husband and Grammy winner singer John Legend.