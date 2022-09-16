Chrissy Teigen reveals she lost son Jack to abortion; not miscarriage: He had no chance to survive

Chrissy Teigen has recently revealed that she lost her son Jack in abortion to save her life, not a miscarriage. Teigen, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, has recently opened up about the tragic situation she and her family went through in 2020.



Teigen made a shocking confession during her appearance on Propper Daley’s 'A Day of Unreasonable Conversation' summit, where she told that she decided to terminate the pregnancy to 'save her life' and the baby had no chance to survive.

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” she said, as per THR.

Further, Teigen said that she opted for an abortion because the baby had ''absolutely no chance to survive.''



''Let's just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago,'' Teigen said.

The cookbook author is the mother of Luna and her son Miles.



During her appearance, Teigen revealed that her husband John made her realise that she actually had an abortion, not a miscarriage after she felt sympathetic toward the people who had to make this heartbreaking decision and this all happened after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, earlier this year.



“I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way,” Teigen shared.

She added, “I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”



In October 2020, Teigen and Legend revealed the heartbreaking news of her pregnancy loss with a series of heartbreaking photos.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” they said.



“Cravings” cookbook author wrote on Instagram at the time. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

