Chrissy Teigen shows off her baby bump in a stylish sheer Gucci underwear, guess the price

Chrissy Teigen is going to be a mom soon. The cookbook author who suffered a miscarriage in 2020, is expecting her third child with husband and singer John Legend. On Thursday, Teigen, whose an ardent social media user, shared the good news with her millions of fans and followers.



The mom of two announced the news by sharing a series of photos of herself showing her growing baby bump. In a mirror selfied clicked in her classy closet, Teigen is looking super stylish wearing a black crop top paired with a pair of sheer Gucci underwear. In the picture, soon to be mom also showed off the large black spot on her thigh she got during her in-vitro fertilization (IVF) process.



From her first pregnancy announcement post, the diva has started giving us major maternity fashion goals. In her pictures, the thing that took our eyes was her luxury black Gucci Tulle GG Briefs, which will cost you around $520 (Rs 42 K), as per Page six.



Sharing the pictures, Teigen wrote in a heartfelt, ''joy has filled our home and hearts again.''

Furrther, she wrote down the pain she has to go through, ''1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!''

Teigen and her husband John Legend are already parents to son Miles and daughter Luna. The couple conceived their other two children with the help of IVF treatment only.



In October 2020, Teigen and Legend revealed the tragic news of her pregnancy loss with a series of heartbreaking photos.



“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” the “Cravings” cookbook author wrote on Instagram at the time. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

