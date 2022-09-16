When Britney Spears opened up about her secret email romance with Prince William

Prince William and the entire Royal family are curruntly mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Amid this, guess what the social media users are talking about? Prince William and Britney Spears romance! Yes, you have read it right.



It may be shocking for many, but did you know that now Prince of Whales and queen of pop have shared a few emails when they were young? Spears' old interview is going viral in which the singer shared how close she and William came to dating, but eventually, things didn't work out between them.

The interview is from the year 2002 when Britney become a worldwide sensation and all thanks to her hits like 'Baby one more time' & 'Oops! I did it again'.



During her appearance on a UK TV show, young Spears told host Frank Skinner about the emails she shared with King Charles III's eldest son.



She also revealed how they planned to meet when she was on her UK tour but he never showed up.



"'We exchanged e-mails for a little bit and he was supposed to come and see me somewhere but it didn't work out," she says in the video, as per Daily Mail.



''You were blown out by Prince William?'', the host asked. To which she replied, ''Yeah.''

Their romance did become the talk of the world back then with many tabloids covering the romance between the prince and the pop star. British publication The Sun reported that Prince went on a fox hunt instead of the date.



A royal biographer Christopher Andersen also spilt some details about Prince Williams's online romance in his book 'Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan'. In his book, Andersen wrote how they (William and Britney) "tried to get together back when they were young."



Further, he wrote: "There may have been phone conversations, but I don't recall that they ever actually managed to get together during that period."



In 2003, Prince William started dating his now wife Kate Middleton. After years of romance, William married Kate in the year 2011, and now the couple have three children together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

