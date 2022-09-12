Queen Elizabeth and her beloved corgis; All about late monarch's most loyal companion

For Queen, corgis were her family - her most loyal companion. The shot-legged dog and Queen's journey started when she was a little seven-year-old girl, and her beloved corgis stayed with her till her last breath. From 1933 to 2022, many things come and go, but one thing that remained with her was her short-legged friend. Throughout her life, she has owned more than 30 corgis, and what's more interesting is that there is a royal corgis family that has 14 generations - starting with the Queen's first pet Susan to the last corgis of the family, Willow, who passed away in 2018.

Every corgi, she has owned had lived a royal life - sleeping in a puffy bed to eating a head chef-prepared meal. And, the thing that was very special was that Queen had never bounded her dogs by royal protocols; they were free. Now, Queen is no longer between us, and after her death, everyone is concerned about what will happen to her beloved two corgis and a dorgi. Now, as per reports coming, her son Prince Andrew will take care of her late mother's dogs.

Here we have also curated a little history of Queen and her year's Corgis - Scroll down and take a look.


 

Little Lilibet's love

Corgis have been with Elizabeth since her childhood. When she was a seven-year-old innocent girl. The little princess' got attracted to a corgi, that some friend had of her. After which, she demanded to have one, which her father King George VI fulfilled. 

They bought one little leg fluffy dog home and named him Dookie. A few years later, the same breeder gave the royal family another Pembroke Welsh corgi, Jane.
 
Dookie passed away when World War II started and Jane gave birth to a puppy. However, Jane died when a car accidentally ran over her. The incident left little Lilibet heartbroken. 

Welcome Susan!

Making Elizabeth's 18th birthday memorable, her parent gifted her one corgi, whom she named Susan. The dog never left Elizabeth and followed her everywhere. Elizabeth also was so fond of her that she even took Susan on her honeymoon. 

Susan later gave birth to two dogs Sugar and Honey and it will be shocking to know that all the 30 dogs she has owned in her lifetime were Susan's descendants. 
 

The Royal Corgi's family

After the 14th generation, the last pups of Susan's family tree were Holly and Willow. Reports suggest the Queen stopped breeding because she ''didn't want to leave any young dog behind"

The last dog of Susan's family, Willow, died in 2018.
 

No Royal protocols for Corgis

Only corgis were allowed to cross Queen's way, they always walked ahead, jumped and did what they wanted to do. Even Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip has always stayed a step behind her.

Nobody was allowed to raise a voice against the dogs and point a finger at them. Once Princess Diana said the Corgis were like "a moving carpet'' always following Queen - no matter what the place is, whether it was her private jet, garden or even sometimes they followed Queen during the public gathering hosted at Buckingham Palace.

Corgis Room & their silver engraved bowl

In The Queen's whole lifetime, when it comes to her corgis, Elizabeth herself took care of every little detail. In Buckingham Palace, there is a room assigned to cogis, a regal room with a well-polished floor, golden doors and comfortable beds with cushions. 

A silver dog bowl is there for the dogs with their names engraved on it. 
 

Who prepare Cogis food? A royal gourmet chef

A well-prescribed and nutritious diet was prepared by a gourmet chef every day with fresh materials. They had a menu at the palace that included beef, fresh rabbit, chicken breast, steak, and every day everything was prepared from scratch. 

Sometimes, Queen, herself used to pour gravy on the dog's silver bowls. 

No pranks with Queens dogs allowed!

The Queen is known for her jokes and humour, but when it comes to her corgis, she's a very serious monarch. In fact, in 1999, she demoted a footman who pranked her dogs. 

As per the book 'Amazing & Extraordinary Facts: Royal Family Life', the footman spiked the dogs' food with whiskey and gin "as a practical joke".

Did you know Prince didn't love her dogs at all and once as a prank he hid one of her corgis in the cupboard? After which obviously Queen scolded him.

Corgis Christmas socks

Every year, Elizabeth herself used to fill the Christmas stockings of every corgi with their favorite goodies. 

Who will take care of her dogs?

Queen stopped breeding her dogs years ago as a result of her worry that who will take care of them. At the time of her death, Queen has one Dorgi (a corgi & dachshund cross) Candi and two Corgis Muick and Sandy.

The corgis were given to the Queen as gifts. 
Now it has been confirmed that Elizabeth II's younger son, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will take care of the Muick and Sandy. But, where did Candi go, is still a question? 
 

