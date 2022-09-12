Queen Elizabeth and her beloved corgis; All about late monarch's most loyal companion

For Queen, corgis were her family - her most loyal companion. The shot-legged dog and Queen's journey started when she was a little seven-year-old girl, and her beloved corgis stayed with her till her last breath. From 1933 to 2022, many things come and go, but one thing that remained with her was her short-legged friend. Throughout her life, she has owned more than 30 corgis, and what's more interesting is that there is a royal corgis family that has 14 generations - starting with the Queen's first pet Susan to the last corgis of the family, Willow, who passed away in 2018.



Every corgi, she has owned had lived a royal life - sleeping in a puffy bed to eating a head chef-prepared meal. And, the thing that was very special was that Queen had never bounded her dogs by royal protocols; they were free. Now, Queen is no longer between us, and after her death, everyone is concerned about what will happen to her beloved two corgis and a dorgi. Now, as per reports coming, her son Prince Andrew will take care of her late mother's dogs.



Here we have also curated a little history of Queen and her year's Corgis - Scroll down and take a look.





