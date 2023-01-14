Chrissy Teigen & John Legend welcome their third child: 'What a blessed day'

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have welcomed their third child. According to People the happy father John revealed the good news during a private concert. The baby was born on Friday, January 13. During a private concert, the 43-year-old singer told the audience that they welcomed "the little baby this morning.'' "What a blessed day," he said further. Further adding, the proud father said that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he "feels energized" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital.

The couple is already parents to son Miles Theodore, 4, and daughter Luna Simone, 6.



The baby comes two years after the couple lost their son Jack in October 2020. Chrissy announced her pregnancy in August last year after keeping it a secret for months.



Sharing the pictures, Teigen wrote in a heartfelt caption of her announcement post, "Joy has filled our home and hearts again."



''1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as you can see! ), we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, Okay, if it’s healthy today, I’ll announce it, but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves, but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful, and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok, phew, it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!'' the caption read further.