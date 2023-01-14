Shakira's diss track targetting ex Gerard Piqué breaks viewership records

Popular Colombian pop star Shakira's diss track about her former partner and footballer Gerard Piqué cheating on her has proved to be a humongous hit. As per the BBC, the song has garnered 63 million times in 24 hours, and has thus made a record for the most-watched Latin song. The song has clearly proved to be extremely popular. This is because, unlike most diss songs, this one is not subtle. Its lines go at one point, "You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / you traded a Rolex for a Casio." And elsewhere, "No hard feelings, baby, I wish you the best with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you / You're so weird that I can't even tell you apart / I'm worth two 22's."

Ouch. You can watch the music video above. Shakira has collaborated with Argentine DJ Bizarrap for the song.

Shakira and Gerard separated last year after 11 years of a relationship that began after Gerard appeared in the music video 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)', the official anthem of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. They announced their separation back in June this year.

In September 2022, Shakira opened up about the split with Gerard. While speaking to Elle Magazine, she rued the constant presence of the paparazzi watching her every move. She said, "It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids.''