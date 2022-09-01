Chris Rock gets slammed by Nicole Brown Simpson's sister for joking about murder 

Chris Rock has been slammed by Nicole Bown Simpson's sister Tanya Brown over a joke he made comparing a double murder to his refusal to host the Oscars.



The 57-year-old comic allegedly said during his Sunday night performance in Phoenix that asking Simpson to "go back to the restaurant" where she left her eyeglasses before she was murdered would be like asking him to attend the Academy Awards following the notorious Will Smith slap incident.



"Nothing funny about his joke towards Jada as she suffers from a physical condition and nothing funny about equating an Oscar host invitation to a double homicide," Tanya wrote on Instagram.



"I always thought he was funny, but he crossed the line with this one," the motivational speaker and life coach added.



"In other words, Y`all!!!! Stop using my sister, OJ, and Ron as part of your cricking comedy act. There are families behind this tragedy!" she said of Rock drawing a parallel between the slap and Brown and Ron Goldman`s gruesome double homicide.

During his stand-up routine, Rock informed the audience that he had turned down the opportunity to host the 2023 Oscars after Will Smith slapped him onstage during the 2022 event because of a joke the comic had made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.



Smith's hair inspired a 'G.I. Jane' joke from Rock. Jada has alopecia, an autoimmune condition that results in hair loss.

Chris Rock says he was asked to be host of Oscars 2023, but declined. Here's why



At her Brentwood, California, home, Brown and her companion, Goldman was discovered dead from knife wounds in June 1997.



OJ Simpson, Brown`s spouse and a former NFL star, was accused of the double homicide but was ultimately found not guilty after a highly publicized trial.



Rock`s murder joke provoked a lot of discussion on social media. Christopher Darden, one of the trial`s prosecutors, chimed in on a post he uploaded to his personal Instagram account.