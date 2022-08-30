Chris Rock says he was asked to be host of Oscars 2023, but declined. Here's why

Actor-comedian Chris Rock has said that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organisation behind the Oscars, asked him to host the next year's iteration of the event, but he declined the offer. The news was reported by Arizona Republic. During his standup routine at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Rock said returning to the Oscars would have been like going back to the scene of a crime. He also made a reference to OJ Simpson, who was alleged to have killed his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson.

He added that he was offered a Super Bowl commercial as well, but refused that too.

Also Read: Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock, his mom, family for the Oscar slap: 'My behaviour was unacceptable'

Rock's apprehension is understandable after what happened at this year's ceremony in March earlier this year. Rock was invited to the stage to present an award. In his bit, he joked about Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. While referring to Jada, Rock said he can’t wait to see ‘G.I. Jane’ 2. ‘G.I. Jane’ was a 1997 war movie that had Demi Moore’s protagonist, a female Navy Seal, shaving her head. The joke seemingly targetted Jada’s lack of hair, which is due to the alopecia condition. At first Smith appeared to laugh, but after looking at his wife’s eyes roll, he walked up to the stage and attacked Rock.

Rock added during the performance that the slap hurt and talked about how Smith had played the role of Muhammad Ali in Michael Mann's 2001 movie, 'Ali'.

“He’s bigger than me. The state of Nevada would not sanction a fight between me and Will Smith," he joked.

Months after the incident, which earned Smith a ten-year ban from the Academy, the actor apologised to Rock in a video. He said, "Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable. I am here whenever you are ready to talk. That was one of the things about that moment. I just didn’t realize. I wasn’t thinking about how many people got hurt at that moment. So I want to apologize to Chris’ mother. I want to apologize to Chris’ family.”

Interestingly, Smith went on to win his maiden Oscar for his performance as Richard Williams in sports biopic 'King Richard'.



