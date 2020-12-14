Chris Pratt posts a heartwarming message for wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on her birthday

Chris Pratt has the sweetest message for wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's as she turned 31. The actor shared a beautiful tribute to her as a new mom and shared another rare look of their baby girl with fans.



Chris took to his Instagram and posted a collage of Katherine`s photos, "You have brought so much light into my life. I`m so glad to be home with you and Lyla, he wrote.



The eldest daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Pratt welcomed their daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt in August. In the photo, Lyla's face is photoshopped with Santa's face.



"You`re a great mom, a great step-mom, a great wife, daughter, sister and friend. The world is brighter with you in it. I am one lucky man. Thank you for the love, support and partnership. I love you," continued Chris, who also has an eight-year-old son from his previous marriage with actor Anna Faris.



Katherine and Chris are yet to reveal the face of their daughter on social media. Until now the celebrity couple had only shared a close-up picture of the duo holding the baby`s tiny hand, which had served as their birth announcement.