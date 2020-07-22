Sophie Turner, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry: Celebrities who will become parents in 2020
From Sophie Turner to Nicki Minaj- several celebrities are all set to embrace motherhood and have announced their pregnancy in 2020. Here's a look at all the celebrities who are going to be welcoming babies soon.
Nicki Minaj and Keneth Petty
Nicki Minaj and husband Keneth Petty are expecting their first child togther .Minaj took to Instagram on Monday to announce her pregnancy and showed off her baby bump in a series of photos posted online.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
Actress Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together later this year. The couple never made a public announcement, but Turner has been spotted with a bump taking a stroll with Jonas in Los Angeles in the past few months.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Camilla Ludington and Mathew Allan
'Grey's Anatomy' star Camilla Ludington and her husband Mathew Alan are expecting baby no 2. The couple announced their pregnancy earlier in March.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt
TV anchor Katherine Schwarzenegger and actor Chris Pratt are soon going to be parents. The couple got married in 2019 and announced their pregnancy in early 2000. Chris has a son from his previous marriage to Anna Faris.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Leighton Meester and Adamy Brody
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody will soon become parents to baby no 2. 'The 'Gossip Girl' star and 'O.C' actor are parents to 4 year old daughter.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together later this year. Perry has been keeping her fans updated about her pregnancy journey through social media. The couple will be welcoming a baby girl together. Orlando has a son from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail
Actress Michelle Williams and filmmaker Thomas Kail will be welcoming their first child together. Williams has a 14 year old daughter from her relationship with ex partner, late actor Heath Ledger.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Felicity Jones and Charles Guard
Actress Felicity Jones and director Charles Guard will be welcoming their first child together later this year. The couple got married in 2019.