The wait is finally over, Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 is out now on OTT. After a great theatrical response, this Indian Tamil-language crime thriller is released on Prime Video today on OTT on 24 April, which means that those who skipped or missed it on the big screen can see it now from the comfort of their homes.

The blockbuster film, which was released in theatres last month, has been made available on digital platforms. However, it was made available to rent for $3.27 on Prime Video and other video-on-demand platforms. This film was officially released in the theatre on 27 March 2025. It is streamed in around 240 countries globally.

OTT Release Announcement

Sharing the announcement post, Prime Video wrote, "From redemption to revenge, one night changes everything 🔥!"

Directed by SU Arun Kumar, the movie's cast includes Vikram, S.J Suryah, Dushara Vijayan amazing roles as Kaali and SP A. Arunagiri, and Kalaivaani respectively. The cast members are Suraj Venjaramoodu, Siddique, Kaarunya, Ananthi, Baalaji S U, and many more.

Details of Film

The film is about a store owner, husband and father, named Kaali, whose involvement in a serial crime gang and his dangerous mission forms the rest of the story. The film has received mixed reviews from fans and critics.

With audience praise and fans' love, Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 has performed well at the box office. Released on March 27, it shone well in the initial 10–11 days at the box office and collected an estimated USD 43 million (₹ 37.40 crore in India net).

As soon as it hit the digital platform, social media fans lit up with comments section with praise and applause, many calling it a must-watch.