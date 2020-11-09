Chiranjeevi reveals he has tested positive for coronavirus

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has tested positive for coronavirus. The 65-year-old actor took to Twitter to reveal that he had been infected. The actor is said to be asymptomatic.



In a statement shared on Twitter, the actor said he had undergone the test as a precautionary measure before starting work on the sets of his new film 'Acharya'. "Took a test for COVID before resuming 'Acharya' shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic & quarantining myself at home."

"Request all those who met me in the last 5 few days to also undergo covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon,” he said in a letter to fans and the media.

Incidentally, Chiranjeevi had met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday along with a colleague, actor Nagarjuna. The two veterans reportedly met the CM to discuss issues faced by the Telugu film industry amid the pandemic.



As soon as the news was out, the superstar was flooded with tweets wishing him a speedy recovery. Several prominent actors from the Telugu film industry wished the superstar good health.

Get well soon Mega Star @KChiruTweets garu! Wishing you a speedy recovery 🙏💚 https://t.co/RO7W1oiQ3f — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) November 9, 2020 ×

Wishing you a speedy recovery Chiru Sir.. you should be back in no time.. sending you lots of love and good vibes!! ❤️🤗 https://t.co/YrFlv5CdAi — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) November 9, 2020 ×

I am sure you will be back very soon with the good news sir 😊 👍 Wish you a speedy recovery. https://t.co/bmqCj4yQeV — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) November 9, 2020 ×

