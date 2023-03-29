Chiranjeevi honours Rajamouli, Keeravani for Oscar win at Ram Charan's b'day bash
Story highlights
Actor Ram Charan celebrated his birthday on Monday night in Hyderabad and the bash also served as an occasion to celebrate RRR's historic win at the Oscar stage. Ram Charan's father, veteran actor-politician Chiranjeevi, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos of the party featuring filmmaker SS Rajamouli and music composer and Oscar winner MM Keeravani along with Ram Charan.
Chiranjeevi wrote in the caption, "Honouring our Oscar winners in the presence of near and dear on @alwaysramcharan's birthday was a true celebration! This feat Telugus achieved for the Indian Cinema shall remain etched in history!!"
In the first frame, SS Rajamouli and his wife were felicitated with a shawl and a bouquet. Chiranjeevi, his wife and Ram Charan were also present in the frame. In the second frame, MM Keeravani and his wife were honoured.
Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn played essential characters in the movie.
RRR's power-packed song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Original Song beating heavyweight contenders like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage.
In January, Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globes in the `Best Original Song` category. Five days later, RRR bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for the `best foreign language film`.