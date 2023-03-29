Chiranjeevi honours Rajamouli, Keeravani for Oscar win at Ram Charan's b'day bash

Actor Ram Charan celebrated his birthday on Monday night in Hyderabad and the bash also served as an occasion to celebrate RRR's historic win at the Oscar stage. Ram Charan's father, veteran actor-politician Chiranjeevi, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos of the party featuring filmmaker SS Rajamouli and music composer and Oscar winner MM Keeravani along with Ram Charan.



Chiranjeevi wrote in the caption, "Honouring our Oscar winners in the presence of near and dear on @alwaysramcharan's birthday was a true celebration! This feat Telugus achieved for the Indian Cinema shall remain etched in history!!"



In the first frame, SS Rajamouli and his wife were felicitated with a shawl and a bouquet. Chiranjeevi, his wife and Ram Charan were also present in the frame. In the second frame, MM Keeravani and his wife were honoured.