Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan make their debut on Twitter, Instagram

Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan have made their debut on Twitter and Instagram.



Chiranjeevi made his debut on Telugu new year on Wednesday as a special gift to fan. A day later, on Thursday, his son Ram Charan made his re-entry on Twitter. The actor had joined Instagram, last year and had made his Twitter debut in 2010 but the profile became inactive over the years.



On his re-entry on Instagram the actor stated that following the footsteps of his uncle, actor Pawan Kalyan, he had pledged to to donate to the relief funds of the central and Telugu state govt amid the coronavirus outbreak.



"Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by Pawan Kalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments. Hope you all are staying safe at home," Ram Charan wrote in his first tweet.

Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...

Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/Axnx79gTnI — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 26, 2020 ×

A day old in Twitter, Chiranjeevi welcomed his son with an adorable tweet, "The cub follows the lion."

Welcome @AlwaysRamCharan to the Twitter world. The cub follows the lion :) — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020 ×

On Wednesday, Chiranjeevi's debut post on Instagram was with his mother with whom he is spending some quality time in quarantine.



"Home time... mom time! This New Year's Day, let's resolve to defeat this global health crisis with awareness and responsibility. Let's especially care for our parents and elders during this time," the 64-year-old actor captioned his debut Twitter post.

Home Time.. Mom Time !!

Let's especially take care of our parents and elders during this time. Send me your selfies with your parents/elders.

#StayHomeStaySafe #UnitedAgainstCorona pic.twitter.com/z6WlRdgS47 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 25, 2020 ×

His was welcomed to social media by stars like Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Mohanlal, Raadhika Sarathkumar and Kajal Aggarwal among others.