Chinese pop idol Cai Xukun finally breaks silence; denies wrongdoing in sex scandal

On Monday, Chinese pop star and fashion icon Cai Xukun took to Weibo to release an official statement and address the allegations made by the blogger, who claimed last week that Cai had a one-night stand with a woman referred to as "Ms C" and that he coerced her into getting an abortion when he found out she was pregnant.

Breaking days of silence, Cai denied forcing the woman to have an abortion in his statement. But he promised to change his behaviour after getting embroiled in a major sex scandal that has taken China by storm.

Cai admitted having a relationship with Ms C but stated that it ended in 2021, adding that the two were no longer seeing each other. "The relationship between Ms C and I was voluntary... It did not involve illegal activities," Cai posted on Weibo. "I implore relevant independent media not to spread or believe rumours."

"In the future, I will strictly constrain my words and actions and accept public and societal supervision," Cai added.

The sex scandal has threatened Cai's lucrative partnerships with major international brands, including Prada and Tag Heuer. Several music videos featuring Cai were unavailable on state broadcaster CCTV's video streaming app and a search for the star's name yielded no results.



But signs of waning confidence emerged on Saturday when a Chinese celebrity-focused advertising association urged clients to be aware of "risks" concerning a "male singer named Cai".

"This incident is tending toward further hype and expansion," a body under the Beijing Advertising Association said in a statement published on WeChat. It did not give Cai's full name. "Related brands, performance management firms, and multi-channel network operators are requested to control risks of male singer Cai."

Chinese authorities have kept a close eye on the domestic entertainment sector in recent years, launching a wide-ranging crackdown on dodgy financial practices and "immoral" conduct in 2021 after numerous scandals implicated some of the nation's biggest entertainers.

In November, Chinese-Canadian superstar Kris Wu was sentenced to 13 years in jail after being found guilty of rape.

(With inputs from agencies)

