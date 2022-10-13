'Chhello Show' review: A visually rich and heartwarming love letter to Indian cinema 

Pan Nalin's 'Chhello Show' or 'The Last Film Show' is an ode to Indian cinema. Several filmmakers over the years have paid tribute to the magic of movies in their own way in India as well as worldwide. Nalin's film - as he claims himself- is autobiographical in many ways as it captures his own growing up years in the interiors of the West Indian state of Gujarat, loving and absorbing cinema.

Set in a village called Chalala, Nalin's film captures not just the magic of cinema but also shows the slow death of projection cinema. The story is set in 2010 when a young Samay is taken to the cinemas to watch 'Jai Maha Kali' with his family. His father warns him that this would be the first and last film show of his life. A tea stall owner, Samay's father considers cinema as a waste of time, and only religious films are worth watching.

Once inside the theatre, Samay is naturally engulfed in the magical world of cinema. Not just the big screen but Samay's fascination for this new medium runs deep as he observes how light from the narrow window is projected on the big screen which translates into moving images.



Soon enough, Samay skips school, and travels by train to the city ever so often to catch a show. Once when he is thrown out of the cinema hall, he befriends the local projectionist Fazal who sneaks him in almost daily to watch films from the projector room. It's a friendship based on barter as Samay everyday bribes Fazal with delicacies cooked by his Baa in exchange for a spot at the window to peep through and watch films.



His love for cinema makes him learn the art of projection- a dying medium in 2010 and also redundant now. While Samay gathers a motley group of eager cinema lovers and tries to organize shows by projecting discarded reels, the cinema hall where he is a regular visitor is on the verge of a shutdown.



How Samay discovers his passion, how his parents discover his love for cinema and how he helps Fazal forms the rest of the story.



Nalin, who has earlier made visual sensual films like 'Samsara' and 'Valley Of Flowers' and the feisty 'Angry Indian Goddesses', presents an endearing story that visually captivates you from its first frame.



The film backs heavily on superb camera work by Swapnil S Sonawane who paints a beautiful canvas through the nearly three-hour filmmaking 'Chhello Show' a stunning coming-of-age saga. Nalin's Samay played by newcomer Bhavin Rabari may have fewer dialogues but he manages to make the viewer invested in his obsession with cinema. You want to cheer for Samay, you want to know how things will pan out for him and you are equally fascinated by the way he discovers cinema and falls in love with the medium.



To make his story look authentic, Nalin casts local actors and they bring a certain rawness to the film, blurring the lines between real and reel with their credible performances. The scenes featuring Rabari and Bhavesh Shrimali who plays Fazal are special. The two form an uncanny friendship- bound by their common love for cinema, but the two bring a smile to your face immediately.



At nearly 3 hours, the film is slightly long but it still is a special film as it truly celebrates Indian cinema in all its glory. The climax of the film is thought provoking and emotional making 'Chhello Show' a winner in the true sense.



Made in Gujarati, the film is released across India with subtitles. Don't miss it.