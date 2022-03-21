Cher offers home to Ukrainian refugees amid Russian invasion

Cher is doing every bit possible for the Ukrainian refugees amid the Russian invasion. The singer has now offered her home to the refugees as she urged other celebrities to "step up to the plate" as the war in the European country continues.



Taking to Twitter, the star, 75, wrote: "I Would Like to Sponsor Ukrainian Families in My Home.''

''They Would Be Safe Cared For. Many people in my position need to step up to the plate. If I was alone or with my children, we were traumatized, I would hope someone like me to take care of us,'' she added further.

Cher's kind offer went down well with fans with one replying to the star, saying: "We should really be able to put our heads together and figure out how to get this done.

"I've been tweeting about it for weeks but can't seem to get any traction. Thank you so much for raising visibility."



Cher isn't the only A-lister who has offered her home to those fleeing the country. Benedict Cumberbatch has pledged his support for Ukrainian refugees and will take part in a government scheme to offer Ukrainian refugees somewhere to live.



"It is a really shocking time to be a European two and a half hours flight away from Ukraine, and it's something that hangs over us," Cumberbatch told Sky News on the red carpet of the British Academy Film Awards at London`s Royal Albert Hall.