Oksana Shvets, acclaimed Ukrainian actor, killed in Russia's rocket attack

Highly acclaimed Ukrainian film and theatre actor Oksana Shvets has died in a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine. She was 67-year-old.



Her death was announced by the Young Theater, where Shvets had been a troupe member since 1980. “Irreparable grief in the family of Young Theater,” the group shared in a Facebook post. “Bright memory to the talented actress. There is no forgiveness for the enemy that has come to our land.”

The English-language Kyiv Post also confirmed her death, saying she was “murdered in Kyiv during the war.”



Oksana was a veteran of stage and screen for decades in Ukraine and had won a number of top accolades of the country. She was the recipient of a Merited Artist of Ukraine award, one of Ukraine's highest honours for the performing arts.



She was born in 1955, studied theatre at the Ivan Franko Theater and the Kiev State Institute of Theater Arts.

In addition to her stage work, Shvets also starred in various Ukrainian films, including 'The Secret of St. Patrick,' 'The Return of Mukhtar' and the TV show 'House With Lilies.'

Oksana is one of a number of high-profile figures who have died during the Russian invasion. Before her, actor Pasha Lee was reported dead earlier this month.