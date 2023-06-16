Chelsea Handler slams Robert De Niro, Al Pacino: Horny old men are never worth the money

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino's late fatherhood has not gone down well with comedian Chelsea Handler who has voiced a call to action against the 'horny old men' of the world. The former late night talk show host chastised Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Alec Baldwin and Elon Musk for "spreading their seed."

"There's a new epidemic sweeping the country, and no, it's not another virus," Handler said in an Instagram clip." It's worse – horny old men who won't stop spreading their seed."



Handler added, "Don't even get me started on these four horny old men who have never met a broken condom they didn't like."

In the recent months De Niro, 79, and Pacino, 83 have become fathers to newborns with their respective partners.



During her rant, Handler shared a photo collage of Baldwin, Pacino, De Niro and Musk to accompany her sharp words.



Pacino, 83, and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, recently welcomed their first child into the world.



"Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino," Pacino's representative confirmed in a statement to the media on Thursday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) × This is Pacino's fourth child. Pacino also has three kids from previous relationships: a daughter with ex Jan Tarrant and twins with ex Beverly D'Angelo.



"They cannot stop procreating," Handler said. "Between the four of those guys, they have 32 children. Robert De Niro just had his seventh child at the tender age of 79," Handler remarked in the video.



Handler also slammed Elon Musk and said that while he wasn't in his 80s, due to his "personality" he "may as well be." Musk has 10 children.



"So how do we protect the women of the world from horny old men?" Handler wondered. "Don't worry. I have a plan to stop this madness, and I'm offering to put myself up for auction."



"For any available octogenarians, you can find me on E-bay or DoorDash. And for 20% off, you can use the code ‘sugart--s.’ Actually maybe all these old men should put themselves up for auction, after all, they are antiques."

"Horny old men: they're never worth the money," said Handler as she concluded the video.

