Charlie Sheen does ‘not condone’ his daughter Sami Sheen’s OnlyFans career

Charlie Sheen and his ex-wife Denise Richards have spoken out after their 18-year-old daughter Sami joined the adult performing site OnlyFans. The ‘Two and a Half Men’ star told E! News that he does "not condone" his daughter’s decision to become a member of the adult subscription service.

"But since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," Sheen added.

Hitting out at his ex-wife Denise, he added, "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof.'' However, "the choice wasn`t based on whose house she lives in," Denise told People.

Also Read: Prince Andrew sidelined at royal Garter ceremony

"All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices," she added. On Tuesday, Sami announced on Instagram in a photo of her wearing a black bikini, that she became a member of the adult subscription service.

Commenting on his daughter’s Instagram post, Richards showed her support, writing, "Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you."

Richards had earlier opened up on her ‘strained’ relationship with her daughter. Talking to Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM show, she said, "Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her. It’s very difficult. I know we’ll get back to where we were eventually, but right now, it is strained."

Also Read: Britney Spears' ex Jason Alexander charged with stalking for crashing her wedding, pleads not guilty

"But I think it's very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there’s access to everything. We didn't grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want. There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Charlie`s], there’s different rules at that house, and that's okay," she added.

People had reported back in October, that at Sheen’s household, Sami and Lola tend to have more freedom, whereas Richards and husband Aaron Phypers set more rules at their home.