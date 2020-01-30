Princess Diana's butler releases snippet from a letter to her sons: 'Love my boys to death'

Princess Diana's loved her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry dearly- a fact that is well known. And even though its been twenty-three years since her death, the Princess continues to be one of the most widely discussed royal ever.



Now, her confidante and butler of many years, Paul Burrell has released a snippet from a letter which the Diana wrote for Harry and William.



Burrell shared the snippet along with a picture of Princess Diana with both William and Harry. In the loving note, Princess Diana wrote, "I love my boys to death and hope that the seeds I’ve planted will grow and bring the strength, knowledge, and stability that is needed."



The note was apparently written not long before Diana died in 1997.

Burrell shared the letter with the caption, "As Harry, Meghan and Archie embark on a new life, I am reminded of some poignant words which Princess Diana wrote to me many years ago. They are a mother’s words of unconditional love which are as appropriate today as they were when she wrote them over 24 years ago."

Burrell's post is timely as the brothers are not in the best of terms anymore. Prince Hrary and wife Meghan Markle have also stepped down from their roles as senior royals from the royal family and shifted to Canada to start an independent life.