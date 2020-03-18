'Let Your Love Be Known' sings U2's Bono inspired by Italians amid coronavirus outbreak

In tough times, we must respond with love and this is the message that U2 singer Bono has for the world. Taking a cue from the Italians who gathered earlier this week in their balconies amid coronavirus outbreak isolation that the governments are asking people to practice -- Bono has performed his first new music since 2017.

Bono posted the song ‘Let Your Love Be Known’ to his Instagram account with the caption: “For the Italians who inspired it… for the Irish… for ANYONE who this St Patrick’s Day is in a tight spot and still singing. For the doctors, nurses, carers on the front line, it’s you we’re singing to.”

Bono is said to have made the song while he is at his home in Dublin. He performed the song on piano solo with the lyrics that speak of “isolation and fear” amid virus outbreak. He sings: “You can’t touch but you can sing across rooftops / sing to me down the phone / sing and promise me you won’t stop / sing and you’re never alone.”

Listen to the song here:

U2’s most recent album was Songs of Experience that came out in December 2017. They performed a world tour, Innocence and Experience, in 2018, and in 2019 took their Joshua Tree anniversary tour to Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

