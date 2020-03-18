Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and other Bollywood celebrities spread awareness about coronavirus on social media

Coronavirus outbreak may have stopped work in Bollywood, but stars are still doing their bit to raise awareness amongst fans. A day after Deepika Padukone posted a video of washing her hands, Anushka Sharma on Wednesday took up the 'Safe Hands Challenge' and shared a video where she is seen demonstrating how to wash hands as recommended by the World Health Organisation.



The 31-year-old actor documented the video on her Instagram stories. While sharing the routine of washing hands, the actor also made a point to save water, as amid the scare of maintaining good hygiene there are high chances of wasting water.

Earlier on Tuesday, Deepika Padukone had taken the challenge after Director-General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, nominated her in a social media campaign.

Sonam Kapoor returns from London, lauds Indian government for COVID-19 response



Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha shared a quirky video to demonstrate the importance of social distancing amid the outbreak of the virus.

Actress Priyanka Chopra too had shared a few tips on how to keep oneself safe and curb the spread of the virus.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, shared a few quick excercises to stay fit even during the pandemic. Kaif along with fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala shared videos of easy excercises that one could do at home as gyms have been shutdown by the Maharashtra government.

Alia Bhatt urged fans that while it was important to wash hands, it was also important to save water.

The film industry has decided to stop shooting till March 31 amid the outbreak of coronavirus.