Coronavirus hits Bollywood as Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal postpone weddings

As coronavirus scare looms over the world with films shoots, concerts and other mega events getting cancelled, another thing that has hit our Bollywood folks is the wedding cancellations.

This year, we were to see two Bollywood weddings -- Richa Chadha with Ali Fazal and Varun Dhawan with Natasha Dalal. But according to reports, the two couples have decided to postponed their weddings in lieu of coronavirus epidemic. The two couples were supposed to tie the knots this summer.

Apparently, Varun and Natasha were planning on a destination wedding in Thailand which later got shifted to Jodhpur and then finally to Mumbai. But the plans stand cancelled as of now.

A source quoted in a daily said, “The initial plan was to have an intimate wedding on a private island in Thailand, but it was scrapped last month in favour of a destination wedding in Jodhpur. Eventually, they called that off too and were considering having a low-key ceremony in Mumbai. But looking at the current scenario, they have decided to tentatively push the shaadi to November and have reverted to their original choice of destination — Thailand.”

Meanwhile, Richa and li have also stalled their marriage plans. They were deciding to have an April wedding in Delhi but have decided to postpone it. A source close to the couple was quoted, “Many of their guests were to fly in from the US and Europe for the do. Also, the couple was hoping to have their nuptials in Delhi, which is currently on a partial lockdown. So, they think it’s best to delay the wedding to later this year.”

The entrainment industries around the world are expected to witness a slump as productions, shoots, releases, events have all been cancelled or postponed until there is an update on the coronavirus spread that has led to the deaths of thousands of people in the world.

