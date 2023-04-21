Celebrities react to losing blue ticks on Twitter: Halle Berry, Ciara, The Game, and more

Poof! And, just like that thousands of Twitter accounts lost their blue ticks on Sunday, March 20. Several prominent users on the platform even reacted as their verification badges, used to distinguish businesses, government officials, and celebrities, vanished from their profiles. Meanwhile, netizens had a field day sharing memes on Elon Musk-headed Twitter's move to charge a subscription fee for keeping the blue checkmark.

"Starting April 1, we'll be winding down our legacy Verification program, and accounts that were verified under the previous criteria (active, notable, and authentic) will not retain a blue checkmark unless they are subscribed to Twitter Blue," explains a statement on the platform's online help centre. The date of the update was later changed and changes started reflecting on Thursday.

Here's how the celebrities reacted!

Ciara tweeted, "Blue check or no check… I know my fans still checkin."

Blue check or no check… I know my fans still checkin. ❤️ — Ciara (@ciara) April 20, 2023

Los Angeles-based rapper The Game took a more humorous approach and tweeted, "Check gone but the checks (cheques) still coming."

Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter shared a gif and wrote, "No blue checkmark? Okay, we'll settle this the old-fashioned way."

No blue check mark? Okay, we’ll settle this the old-fashioned way. pic.twitter.com/GIPI1DoF3d — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) April 20, 2023

Sharing a clip from an old interview, Hollywood actress Halle Berry wrote, "Me joining you all tomorrow unverified."

Me joining you all tomorrow unverified 🥰 https://t.co/ujDlcsV8aL pic.twitter.com/1p6Q0uRuj1 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 20, 2023

Elon Musk recently shared in a tweet and revealed that he was "personally" paying the subscription service for a few notable figures. When author Stephen King tweeted that he had not paid for the subscription but was still seeing the symbol on his page, Musk replied, "You're welcome, namaste."

Twitter's premium subscription service comes with a blue checkmark next to subscribers' profiles. It gives them early access to new features introduced by the micro-blogging platform. Now, subscribed users will be able to edit tweets within 30 minutes, and will get custom app icons, NFT profile pictures, and bookmark folders.

