CBI to record statement of Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan in Sameer Wankhede bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation is likely to record statements of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan Khan and the actor's manager Pooja Dadlani in relation to a case of extortion and bribery lodged against Sameer Wankhede. The statement is expected to be recorded in the coming days.

Wankhede, former Mumbai zonal director, and others have been accused of demanding Rs 25 crore bribe from actor Shah Rukh Khan for not framing his son Aryan Khan following the alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship. Aryan was under judicial custody for a month last year on false charges of possessing and consuming drugs, before he was granted bail.

The Narcotics Control Bureau vigilance report revealed that 25 crore rupees were demanded from Shah Rukh Khan to release his son Aryan. Later the deal was closed for Rs 18 crore. An amount of 50 lakh rupees was reportedly taken as the first installment. The CBI has already questioned Sam D’Souza, a private individual, who was also named in the extortion case, on June 20.



Earlier this month, the Bombay High Court had extended Wankhede’s prevention from arrest by another two weeks. The High Court will be hearing the case again on June 23.



Wankhede had grabbed headlines two years back for arresting Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise drugs case.

