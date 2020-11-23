Case filed against Netflix for "kissing scene in temple" in 'A Suitable Boy'

Streaming giant Netflix has come under scanner today as an FIR was registered against two executives for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through its web series ‘A Suitable Boy’.

The FIR was registered for showing kissing scenes allegedly on the campus of a temple, according to an official said.

The FIR has named Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content (Netflix) and Ambika Khurana, Director, Public Policies (Netflix), Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

"I had asked officials to examine the series 'A Suitable Boy' being streamed on Netflix to check if kissing scenes in it were filmed in a temple and if it hurt religious sentiments. The examination prima facie found that these scenes are hurting the sentiments of a particular religion," Mr Mishra said in a video statement.

"On the basis of a complaint filed by Gaurav Tiwari, an FIR is being registered under section 295 (A) (malicious acts to outrage and insulting the religious feelings and beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Rewa against Netflix officials - Monika Shergill and Ambika Khurana," he added.

A complaint was filed by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national secretary Gaurav Tiwari who demanded apology from Netflix and makers of the series, and removal of "objectionable scenes", which he stated were also "encouraging love jihad".

Watch: ‘Aquaman’ Jason Momoa surprises 7-year-old fan battling cancer