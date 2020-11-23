Watch: ‘Aquaman’ Jason Momoa surprises 7-year-old fan battling cancer

Remember Danny Sheehan, the 7-year-old boy who recently became an internet sensation after he was pictured with Aquaman toy. The boy who is diagnosed with Pineoblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, in January 2017 has been internet’s darling as his parents and local community join in to support him.

In a new video, Danny Sheehan is now seen on a facetime video call with ‘Aquaman’ hero Jason Momoa who surprised the boy as he said “I love Aquaman” on receiving the figurine.

“So I just wanted to say thank you to the community, friends and family on Instagram for reaching out and showing me this beautiful boy Danny who is going through chemo and has cancer,” wrote Jason Momoa on Instagram. “I saw his video online that made me want to get in touch and FaceTime him and spend some time talking to him. If you would like to help out and read more about his story and his family his go fund me is in my IG story and LINK IN BIO . Hey @wbpictures let’s get Danny a Aquaman Trident ! Aloha J”

Sheehan’s 4TheLoveofDanny Facebook page posted their reaction of Momoa making the video call: “Thank you for making this call and for making Danny the happiest little boy ever – he can’t wait to ride dolphins with #AQUAMAN!! ❤️ And a huge thank you to everyone who shared D’s video and made the seemingly impossible of him meeting his superhero hero totally possible! My mom heart is bursting with joy, thankfulness, and love.”