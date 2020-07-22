Carrie Underwood to release her first Christmas album, 'My Gift'

It’s only July but who cares if we get some awesome Christmas songs? Singer carrie Underwood is set to release her first ever Christmas album titled ‘My Gift’. The album will arrive on September 25.

In a trailer released today, Carrie Underwood revealed how important it was to her to spread some cheer during these tough times.

She said, "This year, it was just kind of on my heart to do this Christmas album. I just felt like this was such a fitting time, kind of feel like it's a more perfect time than ever to record an album like this.”

In a statement, Carrie said, "I’ve always wanted to make a Christmas album and it’s been a long time coming. I knew this would be my next music project after wrapping my tour last year, and I think it’s turned out to be the perfect time for an album like this, in this period of such personal and spiritual reflection. For me, it’s more important than ever to focus on the true meaning of Christmas in a project like this. Even though it has been a tough year for all of us, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can be inspired by the most difficult times, and make us more grateful for the things we do have and for what truly matters."

Watch ‘My Gift’ trailer below: